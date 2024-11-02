Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida confirmed that the funds for the third phase of the Subhadra Yojana will be credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts by the end of November.

This phase aims to benefit over 1.20 crore women, including Anganwadi workers.

The Subhadra Yojana, a flagship scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provides financial assistance to women aged 21 to 60 years. Each eligible beneficiary receives a total of ₹50,000 in ten installments of ₹5,000 each.

During a press briefing, Deputy CM Parida stated, “The third phase funds will be credited by November end. We are also planning a fourth phase to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive their due assistance by December end.” She emphasized that a high-level committee is re-evaluating the applications of approximately 2.67 lakh women who were initially rejected to ensure no genuine beneficiary is left out.

The Deputy CM also addressed concerns about ineligible individuals receiving benefits, assuring that steps are being taken to verify and rectify such cases. “Our goal is to ensure transparency and fairness in the distribution process,” she added.

The Subhadra Yojana has already benefited over 60 lakh women in its first two phases, with funds credited to 25 lakh beneficiaries on September 17 and another 39 lakh on October 9.