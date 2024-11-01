Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government will publish new guidelines for Subhadra Yojana for beneficiaries whose applications were rejected on various grounds.

“A new guideline will come up to add ineligible beneficiaries under Subhadra Yojana. A high-level meeting will be held in this regard at 3 pm today,” informed Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida here today.

“At the meeting, discussion will be held on the rejected list of 2.67 lakh beneficiaries. The decision will be made as to how to make scrituny and on which ground the ineligible beneficiaries can be coverered under the scheme,” she added.

She informed that the third phase of Subhadra money in first installment will be released very soon.

Though, the date has not be announced, all the beneficiaries, who were left out in previous two phases, will receive Rs 5,000 in third phase.

Around 60 lakh women beneficiaries have received Rs 5,000 under Subhadra Yojana in the first two phases of the first installment.

Subhadra Yojana, Odisha Government’s flagship programme, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 this year.

Around 25 lakh women beneficiaries had received money in the first phase, while in the second phase, money was credited to bank accounts of beneficiaries on October 9.