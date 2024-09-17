Bhubaneswar: In a landmark event today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Subhadra Yojana, a flagship initiative aimed at empowering women across Odisha. The launch took place at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, drawing a massive crowd and marking a significant milestone in the state’s social welfare programs.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced that an impressive 72 lakh women have already applied for the scheme, which is set to benefit over 1 crore women in the state. “This initiative is a testament to our commitment to women’s empowerment and financial independence,” Parida stated.

Prime Minister Modi, addressing the gathering, emphasized the transformative potential of the scheme. “Subhadra Yojana is not just a financial aid program; it is a step towards ensuring that every woman in Odisha can achieve her dreams and aspirations,” he said.