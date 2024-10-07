Bhubaneswar: Rs1 will be credited to the bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries of the Subhadra Yojana on a trial basis today, Deputy Chief Minister Smt Pravati Parida informed.

The Deputy Chief Minister announced that in the first phase, 25 lakh women have already received the Subhadra money. The second phase of the first instalment of the ‘Subhadra’ money will be disbursed to the eligible beneficiaries on the upcoming 9th. Those who are eligible will receive a provisional Re 1 today.

To date, 32 lakh MPCI clearances have been completed under the Subhadra Yojana. By this evening, the funds are scheduled to be credited to the beneficiaries’ accounts on October 9th. In the second phase, over 40 lakh women are set to receive the ‘Subhadra’ money. The Deputy Chief Minister also stated that the applications of over 1 crore women are expected to be processed under the ‘Subhadra’ scheme by the end of today.

The Subhadra Yojana was launched in the state on September 17th. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at an event in Bhubaneswar to launch the program. The scheme promises to disburse Rs 10,000 annually to each of 1 crore qualified women in two instalments. Over five years, each woman will receive a total of Rs 50,000. During the first phase on the 17th, 25 lakh women were granted the Subhadra funds.

