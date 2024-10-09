Bhubaneswar: With the commencement of Durga Puja celebrations, the second tranche of the first instalment of the Subhadra Yojana will be credited to the accounts of eligible beneficiaries by 12 PM today.

Approximately 35 lakh women are set to receive Rs 5,000 each as part of this significant women-centric initiative. The funds will be directly transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts by 12 PM today.

Chief Minister, Mohan Majhi, will officiate the disbursement of funds under phase II of the Subhadra Yojana’s first instalment, in the company of various dignitaries. This scheme is a financial aid program initiated by the BJP government.

A major event is scheduled in Baripada by the state government to distribute the second phase of assistance. Chief Minister Majhi and his cabinet will be present at the event. During the ceremony, the first and the one-crore beneficiary will be honoured.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Pravati Parida, who oversees the Women and Child Development Department, will also attend the event. She had previously announced that over one crore women have enrolled in the Subhadra Yojana, a financial assistance scheme named after Lord Jagannath’s sister.

Deputy CM Parida remarked, “Over one crore women have stepped forward to register for the Subhadra Yojana, marking a historic moment for Odisha.”

The Subhadra Yojana, a key pledge made to the women of Odisha by the BJP in its election manifesto, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on his birthday, September 17 earlier this year.

