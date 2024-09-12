Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed two Jana Seva Kendras and arrested two persons for allegedly demanding bribes for Subhadra application forms, registration, and helping women to apply for the Odisha government’s ambitious scheme.

The two Jana Seva Kendras at Satya Nagar and Niladri Vihar have been sealed and two employees have been arrested. After receiving allegations of bribes, BMC made the arrest and sealed the Seva Kendras.

“Based on complaints, we conducted a probe and found out that two centres in Niladri Vihar and one in Satya Nagar near Toshali Bhawan were taking money from the applicants. So, we have sealed the centres and have lodged an FIR against them,” BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil.

BMC Commissioner assured the applicants not to worry and the application forms will be available until the last applicant.

Meanwhile, the Mohan Majhi government has warned of strict action against those demanding bribes for the forms and the registration process. With reports of money being demanded, the state government has urged people to lodge police complaints against those who are asking for money.

Worth mentioning, the much-awaited Yojana will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Puri on his birthday on September 17.