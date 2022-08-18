Subarnarekha Port to set up J N Tata Vocational Training Institute at Baliapal

Baliapal: Subarnarekha Port Private Limited ( SPPL) is going to set up a centre of J N Tata Vocational Training Institute (JNTVTI), the premier skills training institute of Tata Steel, at Baliapal in Balasore district of Odisha. The Institute seeks to benefit local youth by enhancing their skills and providing them various job opportunities.

The centre, scheduled to open in September at the Baliapal College of Physical Education (BCPE) campus, will be equipped with first-rate infrastructure. The Institute will start with a 6-month supervisor cadre programme on-site safety for a batch of up to 35 students.

Commenting on the initiative, Prakash Singh, Executive Director, Subarnarekha Port said, “With the industry landscape expanding in this region, the need of the hour is to augment the skills of local youth and prepare them for various job opportunities. JNTVTI will help to bridge the gap between demand and supply of skilled manpower staff, build new skills and innovative thinking.”

SPPL has been contributing its bit for the skill development of the local students. In June 2022, SPPL had organised a three-day long assessment drive, in collaboration with JNTVTI to identify local students around Baliapal and Basta in Balasore district for skill development. More than 140 students from nearby villages had participated in it. Similarly, in February, 2022, 19 students had gone for skill development out of which nine candidates have already got jobs, while the rest are undergoing training.

JNTVTI, located in Jamshedpur, is a public charitable trust driven by Tata Steel. The first Institute was opened at Jamshedpur in 2015. Since then its campuses have been set up at five locations where Tata Steel operates. JNTVTI offers more than 150 courses in different trades based upon the requirements of prospective recruiters. After successful completion of training, JNTVTI provides job opportunities to candidates with vendor partners of Tata Steel and various other organisations.

Subarnarekha Port Private Limited (SPPL) was incorporated in 2008 to undertake the development of the proposed port adjacent to the mouth of Subarnarekha river near Chaumukh village in Balasore district of Odisha. In September 2018, Tata Steel acquired majority equity stake in the holding company of SPPL for development of the port.