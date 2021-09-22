Subarnarekha, Baitarini & Jalaka Water Level Cross Danger Mark

Bhubaneswar: Incessant rainfall under the influence of the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal triggered floods in Subarnarekha, Baitarini, and Jalaka rivers.

While Subarnarekha is flowing above the danger mark at Rajghat, Baitarini is also flowing above danger level near Akhuapada.

Similarly, the water level in the Jalaka river at Mathani in Balasore district is still rising.

As per the latest data available, the water level of Jalaka river was at 7.18 metres against the danger mark of 5.80 metres.

The families residing in the low-lying areas have been alerted.