Subarnapur: Jitendra Kumar Padhy, Executive Engineer of Tel Irrigation Division in Subarnapur district was forwarded today to the Court and has been remanded to jail custody until 21st October in a vigilance trap case.

Padhy was arrested by Odisha Vigilance for taking a bribe of Rs 46,000 from a Contractor for clearing his pending bills on Monday.

During searches, assets unearthed include cash of Rs 4.08 lakhs, one triple-storeyed building, one flat, two plots and farmland over 18 acres.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches were conducted at 6 locations linked to properties of Padhy and the assets unearthed include;

i. Cash Rs.4.08 Lakhs unearthed and seized.

ii. One triple-storeyed building with a total area of 3300 sqft. at Sailashree Vihar, Bhubaneswar.

iii. One Flat in Brundabanban Enclave, Batamangala, Puri.

iv. 2 high-value plots at Pipili, Puri and Laltikira, Bolangir.

v. A huge patch of Farmland of area 18.67 Acres at Badamba, Cuttack.

2. Assessment/valuation of Farmland and investment in Farmland spread over 18 acres purchased in year 2021by Padhy at Badamba, Cuttack and one under construction two-storeyed building of area approx 1600 sqft on Farmland is being done by Vigilance Technical Wing.

3. Bank and other deposits of Padhy are being verified.

