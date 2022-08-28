Sub-Inspector Death Case
State

Sub-Inspector Death Case: G Udayagiri IIC Transferred

By Pragativadi News Service
58

Kandhamal: G Udayagiri police station inspector in-Charge (IIC) Rebati Sabar was on Sunday transferred in connection with the death case of woman Sub-Inspector Swagatika Behera.

According to reports, Sabar was transferred following the allegation of the deceased’s family members.

Notably, on Saturday, SI Swagatika Behera (30), a native of Khurda Nirakarpur, was found hanging at her official residence, where she was staying alone after joining G Udaygiri police station in Kandhamal district.

Swagatika’s family had alleged that her daughter took the extreme step as she was being mentally harassed and tortured by Sabar.

 

 

Also read: Woman SI Death Case: Swagatika’s Mother Accused G Udayagiri IIC Of Mentally Torturing Her Daughter

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 8283 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking