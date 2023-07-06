Sub Inspector Caught Taking Rs 10K Bribe, Lands In Vigilance Net

Cuttack: The Odisha Vigilance today caught a Sub Inspector of Police of Sukinda Police Station in Jajpur district while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a person to release his seized vehicle.

SI Nirmal Kumar Senapati of Sukinda Police Station in Jajpur has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from a Complainant to help him in a case registered earlier in Sukinda PS.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the exclusive possession of accused SI Senapati and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Senapati from the DA angle, the Vigilance said.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case No. 22/2023 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. An investigation is in progress against accused SI Senapati.