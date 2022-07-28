Sub Inspector Caught Taking Rs 10K Bribe in Nayagarh

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Thursday apprehended Prafulla Kumar Deo, Sub-inspector of Police at Kantilo Out Post in Nayagarh district while demanding and accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from a person.

The Vigilance sleuths caught SI Prafulla Kumar Deo of Kantilo Out Post as In charge under Khandapara Police Station in Nayagarh district from a Complainant in order to help release his motorcycle seized earlier in connection with a case registered in Khandapara PS.

The entire bribe amount of Rs.10,000 has been recovered from accused Deo and seized in presence of witnesses. Right hand wash as well as pant pocket wash of Sri Deo gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, a search has been launched on the residential house of Deo at Sampur village within Bolagarh police station limits in Khurdha district. Accused Prafulla Kumar Deo, SI of Police has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court, the Vigilance said.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS case no 20/2022 under Section 7 PC (Amendment) Act-2018 has been registered and an investigation is in progress, the Vigilance added.