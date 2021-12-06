Sub Inspector Caught Taking Bribe In Jajpur

Jajpur: Vigilance sleuths caught a Sub Inspector (SI) of Binjharpur police station in Jajpur district while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6000.

The cop has been identified as Fakir Mohan Singh arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 6000 from one complainant not arresting him in a miscellaneous case and releasing him with notice U/s 41 (a) CrPC.

According to vigilance officials, the sleuths raided the Singh’s office and caught him red-handed while accepting the gratification.

“The bribe money was recovered from the possession of the accused. In this connection, a case has been registered and further investigation is continuing,” said an official.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the properties of Singh at two places in Jajpur and Cuttack district.