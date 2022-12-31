Stunning Time-Lapse Video Captures 48 Hours Of Blizzard Impact In US Town

New York: A time-lapse video of 60 seconds showing the effects of a blizzard that covered a US town in snow completely in a 48-hour period is going viral on the internet.

The video begins with a straightforward road, a few automobiles, and a chair on the grass; afterwards, snow begins to fall in the region as a result of the blizzard’s monster storm effect. In the second half of the video, the entire area is blanketed in snow, making it challenging to discern what lies beneath the snow.

48 hour timelapse of Blizzard in 60 seconds. pic.twitter.com/tPjrUFnmzR — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) December 29, 2022

The video has become so extremely viral on the internet that it has received over 3 million views and more than 50,000 likes. Many viewers left comments on this lovely but unsettling video.