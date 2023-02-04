‘Stung By Honeybees’, Anandapur MLA Hospitalised
Anandapur: Anandapur MLA Bhagirathi Sethy sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a swarm of bees on Saturday morning.
According to reports, the incident occured while Bhagirathi was out for a morning walk when he was attacked by a swarm of bees. Subsequently, he sustained grievous injuries.
The locals admitted Sethy to Anandapur Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment.
The health condition of the legislator is now stable, informed the hospital authorities.
More details are awaited.
