‘Stung By Honeybees’, Anandapur MLA Hospitalised

Anandapur: Anandapur MLA Bhagirathi Sethy sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a swarm of bees on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the incident occured while Bhagirathi was out for a morning walk when he was attacked by a swarm of bees. Subsequently, he sustained grievous injuries.

The locals admitted Sethy to Anandapur Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment.

The health condition of the legislator is now stable, informed the hospital authorities.

More details are awaited.