‘Stung By Honeybees’, 4-YO Dies In Koraput

By Pragativadi News Service
Koraput: A four-year-old boy died while two others sustained grievous injuries after being attacked by a swarm of bees at Narimitiki village in Narayanapatna block of Koraput district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Babula Pidika and the injured have been identified as his elder sister and mother.

According to reports, the incident took place while Babula and his elder sister had accompanied their mother, who was grazing cows in a field when they were attacked by the bees. Subsequently, the minor boy was critically injured in the attack.

Later, his father Ramana Pidika rushed him in an auto-rickshaw to Narayanapatna Community Health Centre (CHC) where Babula died during treatment.

