Students with correct aptitude, attitude & skill can avail career opportunities: WODC Chairman Asit Tripathy

Bhubaneswar/Nuapada: Principal Advisor to Chief Minister & Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC), Asit Tripathy, after his two days visit to Nuapada District, proceeded to Kalahandi yesterday and reached in the evening.

Mr Tripathy interacted with about 30 odd Mukyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana (MKUY) beneficiaries and FPOs in the conference hall of the Bhawanipatna Collectorate. He made a detailed review of the status of Agri and Agri enterprises & took note of various issues. Varied agri-commercial activities like Layer, Broiler, Seed processing, Button Mushroom, Agro- Sevice Centers, Goat farming, Dal Processing Unit, cashew processing, Soya Badi manufacturing, Bakery, Refractory materials out of the ash of rice mills for the steel plants, etc have been taken up in Kalahandi District. Few issues of stable power supply to the new start-up units & rate of interest on the loan amount will be resolved by the District Administration. Collector was advised for a separate review meeting with these start-up unit entrepreneurs with the concerned Departmental Officers to resolve the problem raised today during the interaction.

The WODC Chairman also visited Krushi Vigyana Kendra of Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi District. A presentation regarding the various initiatives was made by the Senior Scientists. Initiatives included activities like demonstration & training programs for the progressive farmers. To scale up the impact of new technologies, Chairman advised the scientists & department officers of the District that instead of in silo working they should factor in the nuances of varying ecological regions in their research & training. This will ensure greater acceptability of their research among the farmers who want to boost productivity and quality.

In continuation to his high spirited tour across western Odisha, Asit Tripathy visited the construction site of the upcoming Government Medical College at Bhangabari under Bhawanipatna Municipality, Kalahandi for inspecting the fast-paced progress and the quality of work. He had a detailed discussion with the third-party evaluator engaged in the construction work and took cognizance of the quality of the materials used. The project also includes a 650-bed capacity hospital and the total budget of the project costs about Rs. 220 Cr. This ambitious project of ensuring quality health services for all people in and around Bhawanipatna is expected to be completed by end of 2022

Tripathy also visited WODC Town Hall in Bhawanipatna and supervised the finished works like fixing of acoustic, air conditioning, sitting arrangements, etc. Rs.2.50 cr has been given by WODC to complete this project which is going to be completed by the end of this month. Chairman sensitized the stakeholders for user fees & to be managed by the Municipality.

He also laid the foundation stone for100 seater Boys Hostel of B.M.High School, Bhawanipatna. The hostel is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs.88 lakhs. The foundation stone for the hostel was laid in the gracious presence of Hon’ble MP, Kalahandi; among others President, Zilla Parishad and other officers bearers of Old Boys Association etc. were present. This project shall immensely help the needy students who come from remote parts of the District. On this occasion, the Chairman addressed the gathering and sensitized the teachers to bring back the past glory of the school by utilising the modern facilities under 5T School Transformation. The R & B department which is implementing this project has got a deadline of 18 months to complete the assignment.

WODC Chairman interacted with the bright and enterprising students of Kalahandi University, Bhawanipatna. A charter of demand was placed by the VC. The demands will be taken up by WODC to facilitate the learning environment. Chairman WODC emphasized the empowerment that comes with quality education. The students were asked to develop an entrepreneur like mindset. They can take advantage of various support provided by the government for their potential breakthrough ideas. Students with the correct aptitude, attitude and skill can avail career opportunities in the state & district. With the evolving times, a university needs to nurture these future innovators. The students should know that education is a lifelong journey. They should cultivate a mindset that learning continues even beyond the boundaries of the university.

To encourage and understand the issues of MSME and Agri entrepreneurs at the grassroots, Hon’ble Chairman, WODC visited various processing units in Kesinga. He had a fruitful and engaging interaction with the young entrepreneurs &MKUY beneficiaries. MKUY is a scheme by the government of Odisha to promote entrepreneurs in Agri & allied sectors. Several actionable insights were arrived at during the discussion. The difficulties faced by these entrepreneurs will be proactively resolved by the appropriate authority in the government.

To promote and instil an entrepreneurial mindset among the talented youth in western Odisha, the Chairman of WODC visited the Skill Development and Extension Center established within the premises of Government Polytechnic at Kalahandi. He personally interacted with all the trainees undertaking training under the national flagship programme Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY). Currently, the second batch is being trained for tailoring work where 35 students are being skilled and prepared for apprenticeship in Bangalore. Tripathy shared his personal experience on the importance of better exposure and encouraged the batch to avail of maximum benefits from the opportunities going forward.

WODC Chairman also visited the relocation project under Jaga Mission in Boringpadar of Kesinga NAC in Kalahandi District. The 44 families relocated from the Kesinga Railway Stationpada have been provided excellent housing facilities that have the necessary civic amenities. Chairman WODC advised the Chairman, Kesinga NAC & EO to grow indigenous plantations around the area.

The WODC Chairman paid a surprise visit to Govt Boys High School, Titlagarh in Bolangir District during the official visit to Western Odisha. It is noteworthy that six additional classrooms of the visited school have been funded by WODC, with an estimated cost of Rs.92 lakhs. Chairman, WODC had a thorough inspection of the newly constructed classrooms which are planned to be inaugurated in the month of July 2022. He interacted with the teaching staff and school administration regarding the development and further requirements. The school administration expressed their happiness about the support extended by WODC for the much-felt need for additional classrooms.