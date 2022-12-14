Students, Parents Lock School Gate To Protest Against Lack Of Teachers

Deogarh/ Reamal: Demanding appointment of more teachers, parents and committee members of Similita Higher Primary School under Lulong Panchayat of Riyamal Block here locked the institution gate and sat on protest.

According to reports, the school has classes from I to VII and only three teachers including CRCC Prafulla Pradhan are taking the classes. However, the classes are being affected due to the shortage of teachers.

In this regard, a written complaint was also submitted to BEO, DEO and Collector in January last year. Despite repeated pleas to appoint more teachers, the demand was not fulfilled. Anger over this, the students along with their parents locked the gate of the school and sat on dharna.

Moreover, the parents and president of the school committee have threatened to intensify the protest if their demands are not fulfilled, said sources.