Students Opting For Special Offline Examination To Get Another Chance For +3 Admission

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Higher Education Department on Saturday announced that Plus 2 students who are opting for special offline examination will get another chance for Plus 3 admission.

Taking to Twitter, Minister Arun Sahoo said that students who are unable to take part in the ongoing admission process will get another chance for Plus 3 admission.

“As the students decided to appear for the offline examination after expressing their dissatisfaction over the marks awarded to them through alternative assessment system, such decision has been taken,” Sahoo said.

ଉଚ୍ଚମାଧ୍ୟମିକ ଶିକ୍ଷା ପରିଷଦ ଦ୍ୱାରା ପରିଚାଳିତ (ଯୁକ୍ତଦୁଇ କଳା, ବିଜ୍ଞାନ, ବାଣିଜ୍ୟ ଓ ଧନ୍ଦାମୂଳକ ଶିକ୍ଷ୍ୟା) ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ପରୀକ୍ଷାରେ ଉତ୍ତୀର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀମାନଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଉଚ୍ଚଶିକ୍ଷା

ବିଭାଗ Phase-II U.G. admission ପ୍ରକ୍ରିୟା Oct-2021 ମାସ ଶେଷରେ କିମ୍ବା ଉପରୋକ୍ତ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଫଳ ପ୍ରକାଶିତ ହେବାପରେ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରାଯିବ । — Dr. Arun Kumar Sahoo (@dr_arunsahoo) September 4, 2021

“The Phase II Plus 3 admission will be conducted towards the end of October or after the publication of the results of offline examination by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE),” Sahoo added.

“The Higher Education Department will start Phase II UG admission process for Plus 2 Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education students appearing for special examination to be conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education. The admission process will be conducted towards the end of October or after the publication of results of the above examinations,” Sahoo wrote.

“Students appearing for this special examination can participate in the admission process by filling up Common Application Form on SAMS portal,” he added.