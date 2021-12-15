Students Lock School Gate Over Shortage Of Teachers In Kalahandi

Kalahandi: The students of Kalampur Adarsha Vidyalaya today locked the main gate of the school in Kalahandi district to protest the shortage of teachers.

Reportedly, there is only one teacher for Plus-2 Science. Due to a shortage of staff, teaching has been hampered in the school following which students staged protests and locked up the school demanding recruitment of more teachers.

The agitators alleged that even after several requests to the authorities for filling up all vacant teacher posts in the school. However, all requests remained unheard. Following this, they decided to lock the school to put pressure on the authorities.