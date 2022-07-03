Students flee hostel over “spread of skin infection”, rescued near Biraja temple

Jajpur: At least six students of a residential Sanskrit school at Chitalo were rescued from near Biraja temple after they reportedly fled hostel.

The students are stated to be healthy.

However, the hostel dwellers reportedly fled hostel due to spread of skin infection.

As the humidity has gone up, cases of skin infection are said to be on the rise.

Overcrowding and poor hygiene in the hostels can also be blamed, sources said.