Students Fall Sick After Consuming MDM In Bargarh School

Bargarh: Tension prevailed at the Ashram School in Khalipali in Sadar block of Bargarh after a number of students fell sick after taking the midday meal(MDM) on Tuesday.

According to reports, as many as 25 students complained of pain in the abdomen after taking the midday meal in school.

Immediately they were rushed to Bargarh district headquarters hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

While the parents and wards of the students staged a protest near the school. sources said an inquiry has been ordered into the matter, reports said.