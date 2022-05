Students Drown In Bramhani River; Two Rescued, One Missing

Dhenkanal: Three students of Std 9 drowned in river Bramhani near Gandia on Sunday while two of them were rescued by locals.

According to reports, one of the students remains missing.

The missing minor boy has been identified as Sudhabindu Behera of Nuapada village in the district.

Police and fire service personnel are continuing the rescue efforts to trace the missing boy.