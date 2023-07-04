Students Clash In Maharishi College; 1 Injured, 4 Detained

Bhubaneswar: Maharishi College is again in the limelight as a clash broke out between two groups of Plus II 2nd year students over past enmity. As a result of which a student was seriously injured.

The Saheed Nagar police reached the spot after the college authorities informed them and brought four students to the police station for questioning. A complaint has been filed in the police station by both student groups.

According to police, an enmity between two groups of students had been going on for a long time due to an incident before the vacation.

On Tuesday, while the class was going on, a student entered the class and accidentally stumbled upon the leg of another student. Following this, a fistfight took place inside the class.

After the class ended, the situation turned more serious. The students went out of the main gate and created an unruly scene forcing the college authorities to call the police. After the police arrived at the scene, the situation returned to normalcy.