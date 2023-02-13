Student Unrest In Utkal Varsity: Two Former Students Arrested

Bhubaneswar: Police here have arrested two former students in connection with the alleged scuffle with JNU professor.

As per reports, the tension erupted after a group of students from ABVP opposed the seminar with JNU professor as a guest and tried to stop the event.

JNU professor Surajit Majumdar had to face the wrath of some students for allegedly giving some statements against the constitution.

Some student activists allegedly attacked the Citizen Forum convener and a lecturer and asked them to stop the programme. They alleged that anti-nation remarks were given during the seminar talk.

Following this a case was registered and, based on the plaint, police arrested two former students.