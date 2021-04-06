Student Unrest In Sambalpur University; Police Resort To Lathi Charge

Sambalpur: Tension prevailed in Sambalpur University campus on Tuesday after scores of Plus III students staged a protest against offline conduct of semester exams and allegedly resorted to vandalism in the varsity premises.

As per reports, Plus III students of the varsity and other colleges affiliated to it were protesting inside the campus opposing conduct of third-semester examination on offline mode amid the fresh threat of novel-Coronavirus wave. However, the police resorted to lathi-charge after some of the agitating students attempted to barge into the Vice-Chancellor’s office.

Following the student unrest, police forces have been reportedly deployed in the varsity campus to avoid any further untoward incident.

Earlier, the varsity authorities had issued time schedule for the examination to be conducted from April 19. However, yesterday the authorities revised the schedule and decided to hold the examination from April 27.

The agitating students have questioned about the possibility of COVID-19 infection as a large number of students will throng from far-flung areas to appear in the examinations.

Demanding online conduct of the +3 semester examinations due to coronavirus, the students were trying to have a talk with the VC. However, the situation took an ugly turn when the authorities prevented them from meeting the VC.