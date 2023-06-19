Student stabbed to death by three in Delhi University’s South Campus

New Delhi: A 19-year-old first-year student of BA (Hons) Political Science from the School of Open Learning (SOL) at Delhi University has been allegedly stabbed to death by three individuals outside Aryabhatta College, an official said on Sunday. A police officer said they received a call from Charak Palika Hospital regarding the incident.

“Two persons Rahul – a 1st year BA student – and Mohd Rafiq, a school dropout and friend of Rahul – have been appended. We have identified two more persons involved in this incident”, informed Manoj C, DCP South West Delhi.

Nikhil was stabbed by another student with whom he had an altercation with seven days back. The student had allegedly misbehaved with Nikhil’s girlfriend and the two had an argument over it.

On Sunday, the accused student came with three of his companions and stabbed Nikhil outside the college gate. He was taken to Charak Palika Hospital in Moti Bagh where doctors declared him brought dead.

Delhi University called the incident “unfortunate” and said a young life has been lost just outside the college where students come to learn and make a career. “We are really sad for the loss of a precious life. God bless his soul and give strength to the family of Nikhil Chauhan in this hour of sadness,” said the varsity in a statement.