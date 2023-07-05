Student group clash at VIMSAR: Burla police begins probe

Burla: A violent clash between two groups of medical students was reported from VIMSAR, Burla on Tuesday. As per initial reports, the clash was reported between the student groups from Berhampur MKCG and Burla Sambalpur VIMSAR. The incident occurred during the ongoing inter-college medical festival ‘Euphoria’.

Reportedly, Burla police begans probe after registering a case on the basis of complaint of dean of the institute.

Notably, stones were pelted and even fire extinguishers were used on a bus which was full of students. The bus was also locked from outside which created problems for the students who complained of breathing issues.