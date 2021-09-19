Student Goes Missing After Being ‘Swept Away’ In Drain In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A 15-year-old school student went missing after after being swept away in a drain near the Siripur area in Odisha capital on Sunday afternoon.

The identity of the missing student is yet to be ascertained but locals said that he is a native of Satabdi Nagar Bank Colony of the same area.

According to reports, the victim slipped into the flooded drain while going to attend tuition classes. Unfortunately, he was swept away by the heavy current in the drain due to torrential rain.

Meanwhile, local residents have informed the police and fire personnel regarding the same. They have also launched a search and rescue operation to trace the missing boy.