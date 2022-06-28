Student Exchange Under AKAM-EBSB Programme Kick-Starts In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ (EBSB) programme was launched to foster national integration through a coordinated mutual engagement process between States & Union Territories.

Odisha has been paired with Maharashtra under EBSB Programme. Under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), MoE has initiated the AKAM-EBSB Student Exchange programme.

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Govt. of India (GoI), New Delhi, 25 students ( 19 from State Board, 03 from KVs & 03 from JNVs) and 02 teachers from Odisha proceeded to Maharastra on the 28th June 2022 through Indigo Airlines and they will return to Odisha on 4th July 2022.

During their stay and visit, they will get exposure to the language, culture, education system, tourist places etc of Maharastra. Lodging and boarding facilities have been arranged at Thakur College of Engineering & Technology, Mumbai, Maharastra.

Officials from the S & ME Dept of Govt. of Odisha wished ‘All the Best’ to the students for their trip to Mumbai.