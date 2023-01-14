Student Dies After Falling Off Bridge In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A school student who fell down from the fly over bridge near Lakshmi Talkies Street in Sambalpur, died today at a local hospital.

The deceased, a class X student of Saint Joseph school, has been identified as Clifford Kuzur.

He is a resident of Sarala Colony in Sambalpur city.

The unfortunate incident took place when the student was returning home finishing the exam. Clifford left for home by bicycle in the late afternoon.

He fell off the bridge while crossing the flyover. His bicycle has crashed on the fly over bridge.

He was immediately admitted to Burla Medical College in a critical condition where he died on Saturday morning.