Student Critical In Group Clash In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A student of Bhadrak Barapada engineering college was stabbed by some other students over a dispute between two groups in Barpada Engineering College under Bhadrak Rural police limits today.

As per reports, the student, identified as Deepak Majhi has sustained critical injuries in the incident. He has been admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

The injured student was stabbed by another student accompanied by outsiders following arguments over the management of the welcome ceremony of the MBA Department.