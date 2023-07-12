Student Critical After Teacher Punches Him During Prayer Class In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A students suffered critical injuries on chest after a woman teacher gave him a punch during prayer class at Kankadahada Government Upper Primary School in Kamakhya Nagar sub-division in Dhenkanal district on Wednesday.

Critically ill student has been admitted to Kamakhyanagar sub-divisional Hospital for treatment.

The serious student has been identified as Ganapati Mahant, a student of class VI in the school.

According to report, teacher Mama got irked upon Ganapati over his poor personal hygiene during prayer class. She gave a strong punch to the chest of the students due to poor nail care.

The student fell ill and was immediately admitted to hospital.

The matter was also reported to the Block Education Officer (BEO), Kankadahada, who assured action against the erring teacher after investigation.