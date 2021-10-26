Student Congress Activists Scuffle With Police In State Capital

Bhubaneswar: Seeking action against Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over his alleged involvement in the teacher Mamita Meher murder case, Student Congress Activists scuffled with police while on the way to Naveen Niwas on Tuesday.

According to reports, activists took out a rally from near Forest Park to Naveen Niwas this morning. However, they were stopped midway by the police. On the other hand, the agitators broke the barricade and hurled eggs on the police.

Following this, the cops detained as many as 100 protestors. Moreover, action would be taken against the Student Congress activists who attacked the police, Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said.