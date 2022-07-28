Strong ODI Form Sees India Rewarded On Team Rankings

Dubai: India have been rewarded for their clinical series sweep of the West Indies by putting further ground between themselves and Pakistan while maintaining third place on the latest Men’s ODI Team Rankings.

Despite missing a host of first-choice stars, India showed they have plenty of depth waiting in the wings as they completed a 3-0 sweep over the Caribbean side on Wednesday with an emphatic victory in the final match of the series in Port of Spain.

The triumph was India’s third ODI series victory on the bounce and saw the Asian side boost their rating to a total of 110 and some four rating points clear of arch-rival Pakistan (106) in fourth place on the rankings.

It’s a far cry from the team that was swept by South Africa away from home at the start of the year, with India now having won eight of their last nine ODI matches to sneak further up the team rankings.

New Zealand sit alone at the top of the team ODI rankings with a rating of 128, while England (119) remain in second place despite their recent series loss to India and drawn series against South Africa.

Pakistan stay in fourth place, with Babar Azam’s side currently taking on Sri Lanka in an enthralling two-match Test series away from home.

At the completion of that series Pakistan will get their chance to make some ground on India and the other countries sitting above them on the rankings, with a three-match series against the Dutch in the Netherlands their ensuing 50-over assignment next month.

India have their own three-game ODI series that will take place at a similar time, with a quickfire tour of Zimbabwe during the middle of August next on the agenda for the in-form side.