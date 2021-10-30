Strong geomagnetic storm likely to hit earth on Saturday, could disrupt GPS signals

New York: The Space Weather Prediction Center under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Friday issued a geomagnetic storm watch for October 30 following a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from the Sun late Thursday night.

The CME will take more than two days to cross the sun-Earth divide and could hit the planet on October 30.

“A G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for October 30. In response to the Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from Region 2887 associated with the X1 flare, a G2 (Moderate) watch is in effect for 31 October,” the agency said in a statement.

A G-3 is a strong storm, which could result in auroras visible in many northern US states. G-3 storms occur approximately 200 times every 11 years. Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation from the Sun’s surface which can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS and communication signals travel.

The flare has been categorised as X1 category and is likely to hit Earth`s magnetic field on Saturday. The X1-class flare caused a temporary, yet strong radio blackout across the sunlit side of Earth centred on South America, as per the US Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC).