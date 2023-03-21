Strong Earthquake Felt In Delhi-NCR Region

New Delhi: Strong Earthquake tremors were felt in several north Indian states after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Tuesday evening. The tremors lasted for several seconds.

The earthquake was reported from Delhi-NCR region along with other parts of the country. It was felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

This was the second earthquake to hit Afghanistan today.

The quake struck 133 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, according to National Centre for Seismology.

Tremors were felt across various cities in Pakistan.

Videos shared on social media show people gathered on the streets and people reported objects falling inside their homes.

Many people came to open spaces in residential buildings as tremors were felt for a while.

No deaths or injuries were immediately reported.

Soon earthquake found itself on the trending spot. People in India started posting pictures from their homes, showcasing how things shook.