Stringent Action against South Point Hospital over irregularities in BSKY

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday de-empanelled South Point Hospital in Cuttack for alleged irregularities in Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).

According to official sources, Swasthya Mitra deployed at the hospital has been disengaged and the district administration has been requested to shift the patient undergoing treatment under BSKY there to appropriate BSKY-empanelled private hospital or to government facilities for uninterrupted treatment.

“The state team have been instructed to further investigate the claims raised by the hospital earlier vis-a-vis claims scrutinized by Claim Panel Doctors of the State Health Assurance Society,” it further said.

Intensive patient feedback is also being collected through outbound calls to past patients at South Point Hospital in order to check for any past fraud.

On the allegations of irregular activities by South Point Hospital, Cuttack in BSKY scheme, Govt has taken stringent actions. Secretary Health and Family Welfare Smt Shalini Pandit said that the actions taken would come to immediate effect from today.

In what has brought to the fore the fraudulent misuse of state government’s flagship programme – the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) scheme, Cuttack Urban Police has arrested five persons including the owner and staff of a private hospital in the city on the charge of embezzling the BSKY funds by duping residents of 42 Mouza area.

The accused are Binay Santuka (49) owner of the private hospital ‘South Point’ at Arunodaya Nagar, hospital’s administrative officer Subhranshu Sekhar Rout (27) of Badambadi, security manager Umakanta Saseni (49) of Bantunia and two brokers – Laxmidhar Lenka(52) of Kulasarichuan village and Trinath Behera (65) of Tailipada under 42 Mouza police station.