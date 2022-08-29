Striking Fire Force To Come Up In Odisha Fire Services Dept

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved a proposal for setting up of a ‘Striking Fire Force’ in the State Fire Services Department. The Striking Fire Force can be deployed for rescue operations during various calamities, especially fire accidents.

In this regard, a presentation was made to the Chief Minister today and after a detailed discussion, the proposal got the Chief Minister’s approval.

According to the decision, the Striking Fire Force will have 3 Range Headquarters in the 3 zones of the state which are Cuttack, Sambalpur and Berhampur. 48 posts will be created for each Range Headquarters making a total of 144 posts. It will have the posts of Assistant Fire Officer, Station Officer, Assistant Station Officer, Havildar Major, Driver Havildar, Havildar Mechanic, Leading Fireman, Fireman Driver and Fireman.

During all kinds of natural calamities or man-made calamities or accidents, Odisha Fire Service acts as First Responder and provides timely services to the public. It also plays an important role in relief and rescue operations. Even outside the state, remarkable services are being provided by the Odisha Fire Service personnel during various calamities. Therefore, there is a need for a special force with modern skills for immediate deployment during any disaster relief operation, the presentation detailed.

It was decided in the meeting that these forces will be developed as an efficient striking force by providing all kinds of modern gadgets and other facilities.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) VK Pandian. The DG of Fire Department Santosh Upadhyay presented the proposal.

Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary Home Department Sanjeev Chopra and Additional DG Soumya Mishra took part in the discussions.