Strictly Enforce Directions On Green Crackers: Odisha Chief Secy To Collectors, SPs

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra directed all Collectors, Superintendents of Police and Police Commissioners to strictly enforce the directions of Supreme Court, High Court and orders of the Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha regarding the sale and use of green crackers for ensuing Diwali. He gave these directions while reviewing the preparedness for the purpose with all districts and police commissionerate over a video conference from Lokseba Bhawan today.

The Chief Secretary made it categorically clear that public health and post-covid care of the persons recovering from Covid were of prime importance. There must be a proper balance between public health and celebration. Only the cracker certified by the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization (PESO) would be sold and used. No trader or retailer would sale the crackers without a valid license for sale from the respective Collector or Police Commissioner. All cracker vendors and the people violating the orders would be strictly dealt with as per provisions of the law.

Mahapatra also directed that nobody would be permitted to use the crackers on roads and public places. The people should use only the green crackers inside premises of their won houses.

Explaining the direction of the apex courts, Development Commissioner and Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena clarified that no trader or retailer should be allowed to deal with the crackers merely showing the code of green certification on the product. PESO certified items of the green crackers and the names of the factories producing those items. The certificates produced by the retailers could be verified from PESO before issue of the trading and retail license. The use of crackers must be confined to the specified time limit i.e. 8 PM to 10 PM The sale of the crackers would be limited to the places specified by the concerned Collector and Police Commissioner.

Director General of Police Abhaya instructed the SP to have detail sanitization of all the IICs, OICs and filed level police officials regarding green cracker SOP. They were asked to have intensive field verification for strict implementation of the orders.

The Collectors and SPs appraised about the detail arrangement done in their respective areas for ensuring the sale and use of only the green crackers.