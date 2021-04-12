Stricter Surveillance Mechanism At Bhubaneswar Railway Station From Today

Bhubaneswar: In view of the sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in Odisha, surveillance mechanism at Bhubaneswar Railway Station will be stricter from today.

According to BMC sources, all the passengers coming from outside the State will be screened and tested at the station. BMC and station authorities will jointly undertake the activities.

The passengers will now have to enter the station from the bus stand side and exit from the Reliance Mall side. A railway official said the decision has been taken to prevent passengers from outside district or state coming face-to-face with locals entering the station.

As per arrangements, the passengers arriving from other States will now require to produce a COVID negative report (RT-PCR test report) or final vaccination certificate at the BMC kiosk set up at the station.

In case, any passenger does not have either of the reports, they will have to complete a registration process so that necessary tracking and follow up action by the health authorities.