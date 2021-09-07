Strict Surveillance Can Reduce COVID-19 Transmission In Schools: Odisha Health Director

Bhubaneswar: Amid rise in Covid infection among children in Odisha, Health Director Bijay Mohapatra has said that strict surveillance can reduce COVID-19 transmission in schools.

He further stated that children having symptoms are advised not to come to schools.

Mohapatra said that only 2% infectees are currently undergoing treatment in ICUs.

” Not a single child infected with Covid-19 has been put on ventilator for treatment in hospitals. The hospitalisation rate suggests that most children have mild infection. The R-value of Covid-19 in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar now stands at 1%,” he stated.