Strict measures to be taken as COVID-19 +ve cases rising in city: BMC Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary today said that strict measures will be taken to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state capital.

Chaudhary said the situation in Bhubaneswar has become somewhat alarming with 45 persons being affected with the dreaded disease in XIMB on Monday. The XIMB has been sealed following the outbreak of the pandemic.

The BMC Commissioner said contact tracing has been done and the list of students is being collected. He said the spike in coronavirus cases in the past weeks has become a cause of concern for the authorities and added that testing has been increased.

The police and BMC staff are working in cohesion to keep the dreaded virus at bay, Choudhary said and added that strict vigil has been maintained at railway stations and airports.

