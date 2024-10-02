Puri: In a significant move to uphold the sanctity of rituals at the iconic Shree Jagannath Temple, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has announced that strict action will be taken against any deviations from established rituals. This directive was communicated by Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The SJTA’s decision comes amid growing concerns regarding adherence to traditional practices that govern the daily and seasonal rituals at the temple. The Jagannath Temple, a major pilgrimage site, attracts millions of devotees each year, and maintaining the integrity of its rituals is seen as paramount to its cultural and religious significance.

Minister Harichandan emphasized that the directives aim to ensure that all rituals are performed according to the established guidelines, preserving the rich heritage of the temple. “We must honor the traditions that have been passed down through generations,” he stated.

“A review in this regard is currently going on. The Odisha government has informed the SJTA to take stern action. Whoever is found involved in the deviation of rituals in Srimandir, stern action will be taken against them,” said Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

SJTA has taken action against all the three Supakar servitors involved in the incident about the use of iron pans instead of earthen pots in the temple’s kitchen. They have been prohibited from entering the premises of the shrine or the holy kitchen (rosha sala) and show-cause notices have also been served against them.