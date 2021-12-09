Strict Action To Be Taken As Per Law, CP Says After BJP Workers Attack Cops In City

Bhubaneswar: After a nasty clash between police personnel and state BJP workers on Thursday, the Twin city police commissioner condemned the incident and said that a probe will be carried out as per law into the matter.

Speaking to media persons, Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi said, “More than 15 personnel of various ranks have been injured, eight vehicles vandalised and a driver assaulted. Stones were pelted, they were hit with bamboo shafts and concrete chunks.”

“The injured police personnel are undergoing treatment at the Capital Hospital. Cases will be registered on the basis of statements of the injured police personnel. Videography and CCTV footage will be examined and action will be taken after investigation,” he said.

Reportedly, Odisha BJP workers, who took out a rally demanding the resignation of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra over his alleged involvement in the teacher Mamita Meher murder case, later engaged in a scuffle with the police.

On Thursday, BJP Yuva Morcha took out a massive party rally to gherao the Odisha Assembly and then staged a protest at the lower PNG road.

However, police intervened and picked up the protesters to avoid any untoward incident.