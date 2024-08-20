Strict Action Against Illicit Liquor Trade Soon: Odisha Excise Minister

Bhubaneswar: After nearly 20 people fell ill due to the consumption of spurious country liquor in the Chikti area of ​​Ganjam district, Odisha Minister for Excise, Works and Law, Prithviraj Harichandan has stated that strict action would be taken against those involved in the illicit liquor trade.

The Excise Minister said that strict action will be taken soon against those involved in illegal liquor trade and measures to prevent the smuggling of liquor in the state will be included in the new Excise policy.

Responding to queries about the Chikti incident, Minister Harichandan said that the health condition of the persons admitted to the hospital is stable. Out of the 20 patients, the condition of one person was critical.

Apart from this, Minister Prithviraj Harichandan has informed that five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

About 20 residents of Karbalua village were taken ill after consuming country-made liquor at Moundpur village yesterday evening, and 17 subsequently experienced discomfort and severe vomiting. They were taken to the Chikiti Community Health Centre and later five of them were transferred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital as their health condition deteriorated.

In response, police and excise department officials initiated a search operation in the Moundpur, Jainapur, and Karbalua areas.

State Excise Commissioner Narsingha Bhol, Ganjam District Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, and Berhampur SP Sarthak Sarangi met the victims and inquired about their heath condition.