Stretches To De-Stress While You Are In Traffic

New Delhi: With the increase in pollution, the traffic on roads also increases making life really stressful. To cut down some of your problems we have piled up some quick stretches that you can try during the traffic jams.

Seated Head Massage:

Keep the spine erect and your head straight. Breathing in, raise the right arm. Then, place your palm on the top of your head and gently massage the top of the head, in a circular motion in a clockwise direction. Keep breathing smoothly and deeply throughout the exercise and feel the tension in the head region easing. You are surely going to feel more relaxed.

Blink, Squeeze, Eyes Wide Open:

Keep the spine erect and your head straight. Then, close your eyes and blink your eyes rapidly for about 10-15 times and then blink your eyes slowly about 10-15 times. Shut your eyes as tightly as possible and open your eyes as widely as possible. You have to repeat this a few more times and throughout this exercise keep breathing smoothly and deeply. You will eventually feel the tension around your eyes being released.

Jaw Release:

Keep your spine erect and your head straight. Place the tip of your three fingers on the cheekbones and look for muscles that make knots. Keeping your mouth relaxed, press firmly and massage the knots in a circular motion. Then, pressing down firmly, run your fingers down along the jawline towards your chin. Repeat the actions a few more times and keep breathing smoothly and deeply throughout the exercise. You can feel the tightness in your face easing out.

Neck Rolls:

Keep your spine, neck, and head erect. Breathing in, raise your chin up, and then take the head back. Slowly feel the stretch on your throat and the compression in your neck muscles. Hold the posture for a few seconds and then breathing out, bring your chin towards the chest. Rotate your head slowly a few times in both clockwise and anti-clockwise directions. You can feel the relaxation in your neck.