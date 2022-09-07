Strengthen Your Pelvic Muscles With These Yoga Asanas

New Delhi: Exercise and yoga aid in strengthening the muscles of the pelvic floor. While many people usually ignore exercises, they should know their importance as a strong pelvic floor is linked to precise balance, a healthy bladder, and even supports pre and post-childbirth vaginal strength.

Tadasana or Mountain pose

Begin by standing with your feet hip-width apart and your arms at your sides. Between your thighs, place a yoga block. Try to lift the block upwards by engaging your inner thighs.

Utkatasana or Chair pose

Take a deep breath and straighten your arms and legs. Exhale and bend your knees till your thighs are nearly parallel to the ground. To get into the ultimate posture, arch your back and push your tailbone down and bring your heels to the floor.

Virabhadrasana or Warrior pose

Starting from a standing position, take a four-foot step forward with your right foot. Keeping your feet parallel to the mat and toes pointing to the top, bend your knee into a lunge. Pull your shoulder together and downward while lifting your chin to look up at your hands.

Ananda Balasana or Happy baby pose

As a warm-up exercise, raise your feet to the ceiling and pull down lightly with your first two fingers around your big toes. Maintain a neutral spine by resting your tailbone on the mat. As you relax, your hips open up, enabling your knees to come closer to your chest.