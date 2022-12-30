Street Vendors Stage Protest At BDA Office Opposing Eviction In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Vendors under the aegis of North Bhubaneswar Roadside Vendors Association took out a massive rally and protested in front of the BDA office.

They alleged that BMC and BDA vandaliszed roadside shops ahead of World Cup hockey. The vendors protested by raising slogans and holding placards.

Hundreds of street vendors took out a procession from Master Canteen BDA office, pressing for their 12-point charter of demands.

BDA authorities discussed with them and promised to evict all other squatters except the street vendors following which they withdrew their strike.

In view of the Hockey World Cup slated to begin from January 13, the government has taken steps to remove roadside stalls and vendors in various parts of the Capital city.