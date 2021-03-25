Street Dogs Save Motorist From Bear Attack In Balasore

Balasore: A motorist was saved from a bear attack by street dogs in Balasore district late last night.

As per reports, the incident occurred while the youth on his two-wheeler was heading towards his home when a bear, that reportedly sneaked into the market area, attempted to maul the motorist.

Meanwhile, stray dogs, roaming here, charged on the wild animal and eventually drove the bear away.

Reportedly, the incident was captured on camera by the biker. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.